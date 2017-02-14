People Around The World Actually...

Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS...

Maria's Valentine Taco Fries Recipe

Romantic Dinner

Made with love!

Ok... so there's not much about this that's "Valentine-y" but it's a huge favourite in my house. When asked what he'd like for a romantic home cooked meal tonight, my boyfriend eagerly answered "taco fries!".

For everyone who asked for the recipe today, here you go:

500g 5% fat minced beef

1 diced onion

1 pepper

1 carton of passata

1 tbsp Worchester sauce

1 rich beef stock pot/cube

1 tsp chilli powder

0.5 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp Schwartz Chips seasoning

0.5 tbsp garlic granules

60g grated cheddar/4 slices of cheese

Fry onion and pepper in a large pan with 1 cal spray.

Add mince and cook until brown.

Add passata, spices & stock pot/cube and allow to simmer until sauce reduces slightly.

Taco sauce

4 tbsp extra light mayonnaise

2 tbsp fat free fromage frais

1/4 tsp yellow american mustard

1 tsp tomato paste

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chilli powder

Fresh black pepper

Place all into a mixing bowl and stir well.

I serve with chips and layer the taco beef on top before sprinkling with cheese and a dollop of taco sauce.

Now go and enjoy!