Maria's Valentine Taco Fries Recipe

Ok... so there's not much about this that's "Valentine-y" but it's a huge favourite in my house. When asked what he'd like for a romantic home cooked meal tonight, my boyfriend eagerly answered "taco fries!".
For everyone who asked for the recipe today, here you go:
Fry onion and pepper in a large pan with 1 cal spray.
Add mince and cook until brown.
Add passata, spices & stock pot/cube and allow to simmer until sauce reduces slightly.
Taco sauce
Place all into a mixing bowl and stir well.
I serve with chips and layer the taco beef on top before sprinkling with cheese and a dollop of taco sauce.
Now go and enjoy!