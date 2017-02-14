on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Al Porter

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allAh Sure Look ItBarber SessionsFrance BantsHome Grown HeroJingly BitsPodcastsSay stuff that suits the music Shelly's TellySilly Sports SnapchatTony Cascarino’s Club ClassicsVideo

Maria's Valentine Taco Fries Recipe

by Maria Devereux  14th Feb 2017  10:16
Today FM image

Romantic Dinner

Made with love!

Ok... so there's not much about this that's "Valentine-y" but it's a huge favourite in my house. When asked what he'd like for a romantic home cooked meal tonight, my boyfriend eagerly answered "taco fries!".

For everyone who asked for the recipe today, here you go: 

  • 500g 5% fat minced beef
  • 1 diced onion
  • 1 pepper
  • 1 carton of passata 
  • 1 tbsp Worchester sauce
  • 1 rich beef stock pot/cube
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 0.5 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp Schwartz Chips seasoning
  • 0.5 tbsp garlic granules
  • 60g grated cheddar/4 slices of cheese

Fry onion and pepper in a large pan with 1 cal spray.

Add mince and cook until brown. 

Add passata, spices & stock pot/cube and allow to simmer until sauce reduces slightly.

Taco sauce

  • 4 tbsp extra light mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp fat free fromage frais
  • 1/4 tsp yellow american mustard
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • Fresh black pepper 

Place all into a mixing bowl and stir well.

I serve with chips and layer the taco beef on top before sprinkling with cheese and a dollop of taco sauce.

Now go and enjoy!Today FM Image

  • Today FM image

    The Morning Take

    Today FM image

    Rents Are Rising At The Fastest Rate On Record

    Today FM image

    Enda Kenny To Meet Micheál Martin Today

    Today FM image

    Have Twitter users just decided Manny Pacquiao's next...

  • Today FM image

    Adele Broke Her Grammy In Half So She Could Share It With...

    Today FM image

    Chasing Abbey - That Good Thing

    Today FM image

    Trump clashes with veteran Civil Rights leader

    Today FM image

    Expert Warns All Couples Need A Relationship NCT This...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos