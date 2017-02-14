on air now Current Show

Jack Reynor Says He'll Never Leave Ireland For Hollywood

by Alison Healy  14th Feb 2017  11:14
Today FM image

Wicklow boy turned Hollywood star Jack Reynor has done very well for himself.

The super talented actor has starred in the likes of the blockbuster hit Transformers with Mark Wahlberg and the critically acclaimed Irish movie Sing Street.

Today FM Image

The Belvedere College graduate has loved acting for as long as he can remember and it was during his time at school that he really got a chance to work on his craft.

Reynor's role in Sing Street was a perfect fit due to his love for music, and the actor says he enjoyed every minute he spent working on the film.

However Jack feels there was a bit of ball dropping when it came to getting the movie an Oscar nod, "These things happen, if you read the things that were said about the film, the critics loved it. I get a lot of feedback on it every day on Twitter from people watching it who really like the movie and it was one of the most critically acclaimed films of last year."

Jack is currently engaged to Madeline Mulqueen, who people will know as the girl in The Rubberbandits 'Horse Outside' video and who is also a blogger, a model and a fitness enthusiast. 

The pair met in Ireland five weeks before Jack flew off to shoot Transformers. He took a bit of a gamble and asked Madeline to go with him, which she did, although he says their five months on set was far from easy.

"We had this incredible experience but people were not nice to her on that film, in fact people were dicks."

Jack says he was told Madeline wasn't welcome on the set but despite that she, "stuck there with me for five months, she really had my back and then we came home to Ireland and got our apartment together and she's supported me ever since."

The smitten pair are now engaged. 

Today FM Image

Jack has spent the past few years on the road and ever since returning home he says he'll never move away from Wicklow again.

Jack's grandmother, who raised him, sadly passed away in November which has caused him to put a hold on things to spend some quality time at home.

The actor chills out at the lake in Blessington with some mates, listening to music and soaking it all in.

Sounds unreal Jack, give us a buzz next time you hit the lake and we'll chill out with you!

You can catch Jack Reynor's full chat with Dermot & Dave here.

