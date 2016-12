Toughest Place To Be...What Happened Next

Mark Crosbie spoke to Alison about a life changing experience

Earlier on the year, Dubliner Mark Crosbie appeared on RTE's 'Toughest Place To Be'

Once the cameras stopped rolling, the story continued as Mark wanted to do more to help the family he met in Manila.

Less than a year later, he has raised €60,000 in materials and funds for the family and this morning he spoke to Alison about the benefits it will bring.

If you'd like to donate to Mark's cause, you can donate through his GoFundMe page.