Ireland's Star of The OA - Patrick Gibson

by Niamh Hassell  22nd Dec 2016  11:26
Today FM image

Patrick Gibson joins Alison in studio

The OA looks set to be the next Netflix binge watching favourite and Irishman Patrick Gibson is in a starring role!

Patrick plays Steve Winchell, a neighbour of Prairie/The OA. He is a very angry character who is dealing with a lot in his personal life and struggling. The OAhelps him out but in return he must help her...

Patrick joined Alison this morning and spoke about what's in store for 2017! He’s starring in Guerrilla which co-stars Idris Elba and was written by the writer of 12 Years A Slave, John Ridley. Patrick will also be in another TV mini-series called ‘The White Princess’.

