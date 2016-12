Kevin McGahern's 2017 Predictions

Saying goodbye to 2016....

Republic of Telly host Kevin McGahern called in to studio this morning...

Kevin shared his predictions for 2017 with Alison....we hope some of them come true!

Should you miss him from the TV screens over the Christmas you can find Kevin in the ‘Scrooge and Marley’s A Cavan Christmas Carol’ – now playing at The Town Hall in Cavan until 29th December.