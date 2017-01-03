One Man, One Leg, One Ocean

Paddy Gallagher spoke to Alison this morning

This June, Paddy Gallagher will be setting off on what will be an incredible feat. The Achill man will be sailing solo across the Atlantic Ocean from St. John's in Newfoundland to Achill.

Paddy was born in the UK but lived in Achill for most of his life. In 2006, he joined the British Army but in 2009 lost his right leg while on tour in Afghanistan.

Now, Paddy is aiming to become the first amputee to row across the Atlantic Ocean and it's all for a good cause, Paddy will be raising funds for the Irish Guard Benevolent Fund!

