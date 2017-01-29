Gearóid’s Guide - The Top Five
by Lisa Madden
29th Jan 2017
14:30
Gearóid Farrelly joined Neil in studio to recommend some things to do in the week ahead.
Here’s his top five:
- Fun Lovin’ Criminals | Vicar Street, Dublin | Wednesday, 1 February 2017
- Quarter Block Party | North & South Main Street, Cork City | Friday, 3 February - Sunday, 5 February 2017
- Santa Clarita Diet | Season 1 available on Netflix from Friday, 3 February 2017
- Christine | In cinemas now
- Room to Improve | RTÉ One | 9.30pm, Sunday 29 January 2017
Listen back to hear more about the top five and to hear about some more things to do.