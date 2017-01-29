Agony Aunt: Niamh Fitzpatrick

Agony Aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick, gives her advice to a listener who has fallen for a family friend.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I am in my mid 30s and I have been single for several years after the relationship with my child's father ended. For the first few years I didn't date at all; I put all my energy into being the best mum I could and I still put my energy into this (my child has additional needs). I have also gone back to college and I work hard to make a nice life for my child and myself. I dated a little in recent years and even had a short-lived relationship with an old flame; that was three years ago, but now I don't get the opportunity to go out or do fun or interesting things often. Most down-time is spent with family which is lovely and they are wonderful and I am thankful for them, especially my mother who helps me out with my child a lot. But all my friends are married or in relationships, so when we get together I don't meet other singles. I’ve tried dating websites but didn't have good experiences.

I recently met someone I really like; we started out as friends, we get on brilliantly and fancy each other like mad. We've flirted and even kissed and have spent plenty of time together. I honestly would like to date him and see where it would go, but we both pulled back and decided not do to anything out of respect for other people. He works with and is a close friend of one of my family; he's about 10 years older and has grown children; I have my young child; so, we don't want to put anyone in a difficult position should it not work out between us, there's a lot of people to consider. We've both been single for a long time and I think we would be good together, we could possibly be missing out and denying ourselves something wonderful. I do see why we are not giving it a go though, it's very complicated. Even though we became good friends in our own right, to him I am always going to be his friend’s relation and this person is very important to both of us; he says they would be in the relationship too, looming over us. But I also feel that chances to be with someone lovely, who gets you and is funny and kind don't come around too often. Don't we both deserve happiness too?

I’ve already made a fool of myself telling him that I like him, but I’ve basically been rejected and I'm saddened because something potentially beautiful will never even get off the ground. We will both move on and being just friends will become the norm, but getting over this for me will take a while and won't at all be easy. We are bound to be in each other’s lives and right now I wish it could be different. Please advise.

_____________________________________________________

Advice:

1. The first piece of advice is to clean up your mind in terms of the way that you think about this situation. Because the way you think about this and the language you use is shaping and generating your emotional state. Rather than you having ‘made a fool’ of yourself and ‘been rejected’, is it not more a case of two people being ultra-cautious? Of two people taking others into consideration before themselves? Doesn’t he fancy you like mad? Didn’t he kiss you? Didn’t he spend time with you? He didn’t reject you, he (and you) rejected taking a chance; big difference.

2. The second piece of advice is to consider whether in fact there are other options besides the way forward that you guys considered. For example, of course it could be awkward if you two got together, got your lives entwined and then it didn’t work and you had to disentangle yourselves and others. But you only met recently, so really you just have this one person in common. So, what if you were to date quietly and without broadcasting it and see where it took you? If things didn’t work out, then how would anyone else be in a difficult situation? No one else would know about it so it would be just down to you two to get over it. You both have children and so dating slowly and being very sure of the relationship would be key no matter what the situation, so why not just take this approach? The mutual connection does not even have to know about the dating – it is no one’s business but yours and they certainly do not have to loom over you in the relationship!

3. I wholeheartedly agree that you both deserve happiness and also that it can be a challenge to find that connection with someone, so when we do it’s worth checking out. So, my last suggestion would be to go back to this man and say something like this:

“I’ve been thinking about this and I wonder if we were too hasty in calling a halt to this before it got started. Of course, if all of our lives got entangled it could be awkward if things didn’t work out between us, but this connection between us is special and I would hate to not check it out. What if we dated quietly, not telling anyone, to see how we feel when we get to know one another? If it didn’t work out, then you and I are the only two impacted. We didn’t know each other before now, so we could go back to our own lives and individually have X as a mutual connection just as we did before. This could be something special and if we did it this way then I would be happy to take the chance and find out. What do you think?”



4. If he shoots it down and is not prepared to take a (relatively safe) risk, then that tells you something about him and perhaps he is not the man for you after all. Don’t you want someone who will grab life by both hands and live it? Who will be brave and fight for what feels right? Who has the emotional maturity to consider himself in life as well as others? If he is not that man, then tell yourself that finding this connection showed you that it is out there and that there are people who can make you feel these feelings. Then follow your interests and join groups to enable you to meet people & have the chance to find it again.

____________________________________________________

For an appointment with Niamh go to: niamhfitzpatrickpsychology.ie

Send Agony Aunt problems to: [email protected]