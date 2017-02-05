Gearóid’s Guide - The Top Five

Gearóid Farrelly joined Neil in studio to recommend some things to do in the week ahead.

Here’s his top five:

Check Out | HeadStuff Lectures | The Workman’s Club, Dublin | Wednesday, 8th February 2017 Cinema | T2 Trainspotting Culture | The Dead | National Opera House, Wexford | Friday, 10th February 2017 Netflix | The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story Get Your Tickets | Melanie C | Vicar Street, Dublin | Thursday, 13th April 2017 (Tickets on sale: Thursday, 9th February 2017)

Listen back to hear more about the top five and to hear about some more things to do.