Gearóid’s Guide - The Top Five
by Aingeala Flannery
05th Feb 2017
15:41
Gearóid Farrelly joined Neil in studio to recommend some things to do in the week ahead.
Here’s his top five:
- Check Out | HeadStuff Lectures | The Workman’s Club, Dublin | Wednesday, 8th February 2017
- Cinema | T2 Trainspotting
- Culture | The Dead | National Opera House, Wexford | Friday, 10th February 2017
- Netflix | The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
- Get Your Tickets | Melanie C | Vicar Street, Dublin | Thursday, 13th April 2017 (Tickets on sale: Thursday, 9th February 2017)
Listen back to hear more about the top five and to hear about some more things to do.