Agony Aunt: Niamh Fitzpatrick

Agony Aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick, gives her advice to a listener who’s trying to rebuild a relationship after an affair.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I'm married for 12 years and we have 2 children. I found out in July that my husband had an affair and that it has ended now, although things are not right between us as he says that he is struggling with his feelings for me. I am willing to give him a second chance but I found out that he was still in contact with her, even though he claims that nothing physical happened. He says he wants time to sort his head out so I said I would give him until a certain date to work out what he wants. My question is - am I a total fool? We still live together but are like two strangers most of the time. I still love him but find that I'm constantly suspicious all the time. I'm too embarrassed to talk to my friends about this. I'm really confused.

Advice:

1. To answer your question, you are interested in trying to save the 12-year marriage of your children’s parents – that is wholly understandable and you are not a fool. Yes, for many people infidelity is a deal-breaker, but for many others when actually faced with it in their own lives they realise that they want to see if the marriage can be saved. Some relationships do move forward from infidelity, it is possible. However, you have to both want it and you need to ask if it is healthy for all to stay together.



2. Interesting to note is that you mention his feelings all the time. That you are waiting for him to figure out what he feels; that he is unsure of his feelings for you; that he has until a certain date to figure out what he wants. But what about you? It doesn’t sound yet that you have fully checked in with your own feelings. For example, what do you feel about the fact that he has been unfaithful to you? About the fact that he is unsure of his feelings for you? You talk of being constantly suspicious all the time, you almost apologise for it. However, this is an entirely normal reaction to discovering that he was having an affair. So, it would be helpful for you to tune into your feelings and understand them and make this about you as much as about him, you matter too.

3. What matters here is how you go about the process from here. If your home heating system stopped working you would call out a repair person, if your car broke down you would seek help. Yet your marriage is in trouble and the two of you are trying to stumble through it yourselves. This makes no sense, you need to be smart about this and give yourself every chance to discover if there is anything worth repairing or if the marriage is gone. It is also about finding out how to work on the marriage if indeed you both did want to repair it or how to move on if you don’t. Understanding what was going on in the marriage before the affair; what led him to choose to turn away from his relationship rather than turning towards it, these and other things would need to be worked through either way.

4. I suggest that you talk to your husband and say that you need guidance to help both of you clarify your feelings rather than try to do it yourselves. This relationship affects two children as well as yourselves, so you need to approach it effectively so that whether you stay or separate it is handled well. Then make an appointment with a Relationship Therapist. If he refuses to go then you go yourself. Margaret Dunne (sextherapydublin.com), Dr. Ray O’Neill (machna.ie), or Allison Keating (bwell.ie) are all good. Therapy will help find clarity and bring you out of the confusion, bringing you to the right way forward for you in all this, rather than sitting waiting for him to make the decision on what happens now.

