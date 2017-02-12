on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Gearóid’s Guide - The Top Five

by Aingeala Flannery  12th Feb 2017  14:52
Today FM image

Gearóid Farrelly joined Neil in studio to recommend some things to do in the week ahead.

Here’s his top five:

  1. TV | The 59th Annual Grammy Awards | RTÉ 2 | Monday, 13 February, 9pm
  2. Cinema | Fifty Shades Darker |
  3. Going Out | Ryan and Wine (day of Ryan Gosling movies with a special menu) | Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin | Tuesday, 14 February from 1pm
  4. Netflix | You Me Her |
  5. Get Your Tickets | Natalie Imbruglia | Vicar Street, Dublin | Monday, 15 May (Tickets on sale now)  

Listen back to hear more about the top five and to hear about some more things to do.

