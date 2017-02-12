Agony Aunt: Niamh Fitzpatrick

Agony Aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick, gives her advice to a listener whose boyfriend will not stop commenting on what she eats.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I am at breaking point; I really feel I am at my wits end with my boyfriend of almost five years. He will not stop commenting on what I eat, even though I've asked him to stop numerous times. I know I am overweight but I am not by any means obese. I have known him for fourteen years now and so it's not like my added weight is a new thing. It has gotten to the stage where I feel so put-down by his comments that I get upset each time he mentions it. I feel as though I'm letting my parents down by putting up with what I consider is bullying behaviour; they have raised me better than to accept this and would be disgusted and in complete disbelief to know that I am being spoken to in this way. However, they are very fond of my boyfriend so I feel as though I can't share my feelings with them as I want them to like him. Now when my boyfriend mentions anything I tell him directly that I don't like what he's saying and I ask him to stop immediately. He will stop, only to bring it up again after a day or two. I don't know if there is any other way I can go about asking him to stop or to get my point across at this stage?

Advice:

1. He fell in love with you as you are. Whilst for health reasons being at an optimum weight is of course ideal, you do not sound as though you are necessarily unhealthy. Even if you were, his way of going about this is wholly unhelpful. Your health, weight and food intake are your business.

2. Some questions for you to consider:

In this email the people who come across as the ones whose opinions matter most are your boyfriend and parents. But more important than how your parents raised you, than letting them down, than them liking your boyfriend, than him not approving of your eating habits – is you. What about you in all this?

What message do you send to your boyfriend when he persists with this and there are no consequences? He doesn’t like your eating habits (isn’t that his problem?); he doesn’t respect your requests for him to stop. But you are still there, on one level accepting it, just asking him to stop each time that he does it. Why? What makes you not put in a consequence to show how important this is?

Do you even know what his actual issue is? What does he think that he is trying to achieve with the constant criticism of your food choices? Does he want you to be slimmer / fitter / healthier? Have you ever discussed this from that aspect rather than from the aspect of the food – just to see where it takes you?

Have you explained to him just how much this upsets you and that you are in fact at breaking point? Does he know that this cuts to the core and is not just about comments about your food?

What do you tell yourself that gives you permission to put up with this constant criticism? What stops you telling him that if he persists it will be a deal-breaker for example? In other words, what keeps you accepting this on some level?

3. Consider those questions and then I suggest that you go to him and say something like this:

“I understand that you do not approve of what I eat and therefore possibly of what I weigh. I get that you are trying to change both. I may be overweight but I am not unhealthily so, and this is not something that I wish to change myself at this time. If you persist in making comments about this then it will be a deal-breaker for me, I do not want to be in a relationship where I feel bullied. So, I would like us to talk about this in this context, because this dynamic is not ok for me and I am serious about this and about needing this to change”.

4. If he persists and you are still stuck in the same dynamic of asking him to stop and him repeating the behaviour, you need to revisit that question of what’s going on in your own head that lets you accept the constant criticism with only a request to stop. You would want to consider whether this relationship is good for you. Some sessions with a psychologist would be useful to get to the root of this.

For an appointment with Niamh go to: niamhfitzpatrickpsychology.ie

Send Agony Aunt problems to: problem@todayfm.com