Agony Aunt: Niamh Fitzpatrick

I am at breaking point; I really feel I am at my wits end with my boyfriend of almost five years. He will not stop commenting on what I eat, even though I've asked him to stop numerous times. I know I am overweight but I am not by any means obese. I have known him for fourteen years now and so it's not like my added weight is a new thing. It has gotten to the stage where I feel so put-down by his comments that I get upset each time he mentions it. I feel as though I'm letting my parents down by putting up with what I consider is bullying behaviour; they have raised me better than to accept this and would be disgusted and in complete disbelief to know that I am being spoken to in this way. However, they are very fond of my boyfriend so I feel as though I can't share my feelings with them as I want them to like him. Now when my boyfriend mentions anything I tell him directly that I don't like what he's saying and I ask him to stop immediately. He will stop, only to bring it up again after a day or two. I don't know if there is any other way I can go about asking him to stop or to get my point across at this stage?
Advice:
1. He fell in love with you as you are. Whilst for health reasons being at an optimum weight is of course ideal, you do not sound as though you are necessarily unhealthy. Even if you were, his way of going about this is wholly unhelpful. Your health, weight and food intake are your business.
2. Some questions for you to consider:
3. Consider those questions and then I suggest that you go to him and say something like this:
“I understand that you do not approve of what I eat and therefore possibly of what I weigh. I get that you are trying to change both. I may be overweight but I am not unhealthily so, and this is not something that I wish to change myself at this time. If you persist in making comments about this then it will be a deal-breaker for me, I do not want to be in a relationship where I feel bullied. So, I would like us to talk about this in this context, because this dynamic is not ok for me and I am serious about this and about needing this to change”.
4. If he persists and you are still stuck in the same dynamic of asking him to stop and him repeating the behaviour, you need to revisit that question of what’s going on in your own head that lets you accept the constant criticism with only a request to stop. You would want to consider whether this relationship is good for you. Some sessions with a psychologist would be useful to get to the root of this.
