Last Premier League Live of 2016

Picture by Richard Sellers EMPICS Sport

United aiming for five league wins in a row

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Manchester United are going for a fifth league win in a row and few would bet against them doing so. Middlesbrough have lost three of their last four top flight games and their only away win in the league this season came at Sunderland back in August. However Boro have picked up draws away to Manchester City and Arsenal so they've proven they can tough to break down.

A win for United would move them within a point of fourth placed Arsenal who don't play until Sunday. Jose Mourinho will be without the injured Wayne Rooney once again but who needs him when Zlatan Ibrahimovic is banging in the goals. The Swede didn't scored a goal in the month of October but it was only a blip because he has a total of 17 goals since arriving at Old Trafford.

Manchester United against Middlesbrough will be the feature game on Premier League Live with Sky Sports which gets underway at 2.00 here on Today FM.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box at Old Trafford and there will also be an extended interview with Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny on the show as he looks back on a fantastic 2016 for the League of Ireland champions.

Premier League Live on Today FM - Saturday December 31st from 2-6pm.

We'll also have a show on Monday January 2nd when Sunderland host Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.