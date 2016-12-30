on air now Current Show

PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE

14:00 - 18:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Fergal D'Arcy's Top 40 of 2016

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all

Last Premier League Live of 2016

by Philip Egan  30th Dec 2016  17:56
Today FM image

Picture by Richard Sellers EMPICS Sport

United aiming for five league wins in a row

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Manchester United are going for a fifth league win in a row and few would bet against them doing so. Middlesbrough have lost three of their last four top flight games and their only away win in the league this season came at Sunderland back in August. However Boro have picked up draws away to Manchester City and Arsenal so they've proven they can tough to break down.

A win for United would move them within a point of fourth placed Arsenal who don't play until Sunday. Jose Mourinho will be without the injured Wayne Rooney once again but who needs him when Zlatan Ibrahimovic is banging in the goals. The Swede didn't scored a goal in the month of October but it was only a blip because he has a total of 17 goals since arriving at Old Trafford.

Manchester United against Middlesbrough will be the feature game on Premier League Live with Sky Sports which gets underway at 2.00 here on Today FM.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box at Old Trafford and there will also be an extended interview with Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny on the show as he looks back on a fantastic 2016 for the League of Ireland champions.

Premier League Live on Today FM - Saturday December 31st from 2-6pm.

We'll also have a show on Monday January 2nd when Sunderland host Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.

 

  • Today FM image

    Ban Ki Moon steps down as UN General Secretary

    Today FM image

    84-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Co Galway

    Today FM image

    187 People Died on Our Roads This Year

    Today FM image

    China To Shut Down Its Ivory Trade By End Of 2017

  • Today FM image

    Last Premier League Live of 2016

    Today FM image

    Two men arrested after Dublin cannabis haul

    Today FM image

    Having a 'dumb' day?

    Today FM image

    Bird Flu Detected In Wexford

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos