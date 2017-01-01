on air now Current Show

Liverpool Looking To Put Pressure on Chelsea

by Philip Egan  01st Jan 2017  14:29
Clint Hughes / AP/Press Association Images

Jurgen Klopp's side can close the gap on Chelsea to 3 points with a win at Sunderland

Sunderland v Liverpool

Liverpool finished 2016 with a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield, a result that kept them six points behind leaders Chelsea who go to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have less than 48 hours to prepare for their trip to Sunderland but they have a chance to close the gap on Chelsea to three points on Monday.

Liverpool may have to do without captain Jordan Henderson against his former club due to heel problem he picked up during the win over City.

January is an important month for Liverpool with league games against Manchester United and Chelsea to come as well as both legs of a League Cup semi final against Southampton.

Not for the first time, Sunderland find themselves in the relegation zone at the start of the new year but how many times can they pull off the great escape.

Sam Allardyce got them out of trouble last season after some good signings twelve months ago but it doesn't look like David Moyes will be able to recruit too many new players in the transfer window.

Liverpool have won on their last three visits to Sunderland and beat the Black Cats 2-0 at Anfield in November.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box at the Stadium of Light.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM from 2-6pm on Monday January 2nd.

