Swansea v Arsenal is on Premier League Live

by Philip Egan  13th Jan 2017  11:56
Today FM image

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture by Daniel Hambury EMPICS Sport

Arsenal have a chance to move back into the Champions League places

Swansea v Arsenal


The last time Arsenal featured on Premier League Live was December 10th and they beat Stoke 3-1 to go top of the league, albeit for 24 hours.

One month and five league games later the Gunners find themselves eight points behind leaders Chelsea heading into the weekend.

Arsenal are fifth in the table with 41 points from 20 league games and at the same stage last season they were top of the league with 42 points.

Arsene Wenger's side are a model on consistency when it comes to finishing in the top four but that run has to come to an end at some stage and maybe it could be this season with their rivals improving from last season.

Arsenal can't afford to be dropping points against teams like Swansea even if the Welsh outfit have a new manager.

A few weeks ago Paul Clement would have had an eye on Arsenal as an assistant boss of Bayern Munich with those two clubs set to meet in the Champions League next month.

Now the former Derby County manager has to get Swansea out of the relegation zone but their win at Crystal Palace at the start of the month did at least lift them off the foot of the table.

Swansea and Arsenal will be the feature game on Premier League Live with Sky Sports which gets underway at 2.00 on Today FM.

Ron Jones will be joined by former Republic of Ireland international Alan McLoughlin in the commentary box.

We'll also announce the winner of our Facebook competition for a trip to see Chelsea and Arsenal on the 4th of February, a game that will be live and exclusive on Today FM.

It's a trip for 2 with flights, match tickets and accommodation included.

You can still enter on Today FM's Facebook page.

The lucky winner will be announced after the Swansea and Arsenal game.

