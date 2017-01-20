Liverpool and United feature on Premier League Live

Liverpool v Swansea – 12.30pm

Liverpool are seven points behind Chelsea so they can’t afford to lose any more ground on the league leaders. Jurgen Klopp’s side have drawn their first two league games of the new year but both were away from home and one of those draws came at Manchester United last week.

This fixture sees the best attack in the league go up against the worst defence so it all points towards a Liverpool win which would set them up nicely before Chelsea visit Anfield on the 31st of January.

With Sadio Mane in action at the Africa Cup of Nations, Klopp will be delighted to have Philippe Coutinho available to start having featured as a substitute against United last week. The Brazilian playmaker also got another hour under his belt in the FA Cup win over Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Swansea put in a decent first half performance against Arsenal last week in our commentary game on Today FM but once the second goal went in it was game over.

Swansea have never won a league match at Anfield and I don’t expect that to change this weekend.

Stoke v Manchester United – 3pm

United’s run of six league wins in a row came to an end against Liverpool at Old Trafford last Sunday but Jose Mourinho’s side still remain unbeaten in 12 top flight matches.

It’s important United get back to winning ways and start another run because they still find themselves outside the top four. Liverpool and Arsenal will both be expected to win this weekend but with Manchester City taking on Tottenham, it gives United a chance to possibly move up to fifth place.

The Red Devils then have home games against Hull and Watford either side of a trip to Leicester so the league table could look a lot healthier for United before the Manchester derby on the 26th of February.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last three league games against United and are coming off the back of wins over Watford and Sunderland. Peter Crouch is one goal away from his 100th in the Premier League but maybe this is the weekend when Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for United to become the club’s all time leading scorer.

Both games can be hear live and exclusive on Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 12-pm on Today FM.

Ron Jones and Brian Kerr are at Anfield for Liverpool and Swansea.

Ian Beach will be joined by Gary Breen at the Bet 365 Stadium for Stoke against Manchester United.

We'll also pay tribute to former Premier League Live commentator Tom Tyrrell who sadly passed away on Thursday night.