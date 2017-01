"It's a proud moment to get that record and it's a huge honour for me"

Record-breaker Wayne Rooney spoke to Today FM about his 250th goal.

Manchester United rescued a point against Stoke on Premier League Live this evening, with Wayne Rooney coming off the bench to curl in a stunning free kick in injury time.

It was Rooney's 250th for the club since joining in 2004, passing Bobby Charlton's previous record, and after the game he spoke to Today FM's Ian Beach about his proud achievement.