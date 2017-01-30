The 1975 Announce Concert in Malahide

Louise Duffy Lost in Music | News

The 1975 announce they will be performing a headline show at Malahide Castle on Saturday, June 17th.

Tickets €49.50 will go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The band have just released their new single Loving Someone through Dirty Hit/Polydor which is out now. Loving Someone is taken from their critically-lauded second album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it which was named Album Of The Year in Q and NME and featured prominently in end of year reviews. The album debuted at Number 1 in both the UK and US chart, with sales of over 900,000 to date and was one of the top six shortlisted Albums of the Year at the prestigious Mercury Prize 2016, also winning the public vote.

