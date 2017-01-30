on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
all#PlayIrishTodayLouise’s PicksMovie ClubShe’s in FashionWhat’s The Score?

The 1975 Announce Concert in Malahide

by Kate Brennan Harding  30th Jan 2017  09:18
Today FM image

Louise Duffy Lost in Music | News

The 1975 announce they will be performing a headline show at Malahide Castle on Saturday, June 17th.

Tickets €49.50 will go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The band have just released their new single Loving Someone through Dirty Hit/Polydor which is out now. Loving Someone is taken from their critically-lauded second album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it which was named Album Of The Year in Q and NME and featured prominently in end of year reviews. The album debuted at Number 1 in both the UK and US chart, with sales of over 900,000 to date and was one of the top six shortlisted Albums of the Year at the prestigious Mercury Prize 2016, also winning the public vote.

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy is back tonight at 7pm for your nightly music fix. 

  • Today FM image

    Six dead in Quebec City shooting

    Today FM image

    West Ham cashing in on Payet, in more ways than one!

    Today FM image

    Today FM Sports Day - Monday

    Today FM image

    Slab Murphy loses appeal against tax evasion conviction

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    Des Cahill's Swiiming Dance Move Is The New Robot

    Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Favourite Emoji

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos