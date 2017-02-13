on air now Current Show

Dublin Chipper Sets Up Adorable Speed Dating Table For Valentine's Day

by Alison Healy  13th Feb 2017  11:45
Today FM image

This is pretty adorable lads.

Macari's in Glasnevin, Dublin have set up a cute little speed dating table for customers to use while they wait on their order.

Just look at all the effort that went into the signage!

 

Date while you wait at @macaris 😂💑

A video posted by Macaris Glasnevin (@macaris) on

According to Macari's, potential love birds can play Connect 4 as they take part in the cleverly named 'Date While You Wait' initiative. 

"We think it's very important to celebrate love on Valentines Day and this is the perfect opportunity to have some fun with your loved one or even with a random customer!"

Adorable!

 

Date while you wait this valentines at macaris 💑 ❤️

A photo posted by Macaris Glasnevin (@macaris) on

