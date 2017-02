Jaynee Mac, He's Been Attacked By Spiderman!

Imagine this at The Olympics lads!

Nobody could have predicted the way this heat of the 800m at the Irish Indoor Intervarsities ended.

Aengus Meldon was leading the race when a freak accident saw him, quite literally, taken out of the running.

The NUIG athlete was coming around the final bend when disaster struck.

The commentary is absolutely classic.

The commentary is priceless but fear not, the athlete made it into the final race despite the elastic mishap.