Farewell 2016

You were both cruel and kind.

As we welcome in 2017 with open arms, the traditional resolutions and hopes for a happy new year, we also look back on the year that was.

Unfortunately, 2016 will go down in history as a year we lost many of the world's bright sparks. Today, we remember just why we loved them so dearly.

In year that was at times darkened by dark clouds of sporting controversy, it also brought us some unbelievable highs.

2016 never failed to deliver some shocking news headlines either...

We hope 2017 brings every happiness to you and yours!