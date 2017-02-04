Join The Cawley Camino 2016

It's all kicking off for another year!

It's back for another year, The Cawley Camino 2017 has been announced!

This year, The Cawley Camino trip will start from the small town of Sarria in Northern Spain and throughout the trek you will get to sample local Spanish dishes, admire historical sites and of course meet lots of other pilgrims. And to top it all off, the trip will end in the stunning centre of Santiago where there'll be plenty of time to relax!

A donation to the Irish Cancer Society will also be included as part of this year's Cawley Camino as part of Today FM's Dare to Care campaign.

So what do you need to know?

WHAT

This year the Cawley Camino group will walk the Classic Camino route, the most popular section of the Camino Frances, from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela. See the full itinerary here: Classic Camino

WHEN

7th – 14th September 2017

WHAT’S INCLUDED

The tour will include:

7 nights accommodation

Flights from Dublin to Santiago de Compsotela return

All breakfasts

Dinner on 6 nights

Luggage transfer from hotel to hotel

The support of two local guide

A donation to support the Today FM 'Dare To Care' campaign for the Irish Cancer Society.

The trip is also supported by 53 Degrees North who can offer advice on the best clothing and equipment that you'll need for the adventure, there's also a discount for all those who book onto the Cawley Camino.

If you’d like to join the Today FM Cawley Camino trip, contact the CaminoWays.com travel team and quote the magic words: Cawley Camino 2017.