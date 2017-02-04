Classic 9 at 11...1993

The year of Boyzone, Jurassic Park and seven pounds twelve ounces!

Phil Cawley was live this morning with another Classic 9 at 11, and the year was 1993!

We remember it well, girls and boys around the country were learning dance moves to Take That...and we met another up and coming boy band who definitely could dance!

It was also the year of some fantastic movies, Jurassic Park was the top grossing movie but here at home, we were all quoting Roddy Doyle's 'The Snapper'.

But what were the tracks that made the year?

Here's your Classic 9 At 11!

Ace of Base 'All That She Wants'

Reaching number 2 in Ireland, this one is still a firm favourite for 90s fans!

Take That 'Relight My Fire'

Questionable fashions aside, there's no doubting that Take That were the biggest boy band around in 1993. Who hasn't choreographed an entire dance routine to this belter?

Nirvana 'The Man Who Sold The World'

Grunge wunderkinds Nirvana tried something different in 1993 when they recorded their 'Unplugged in New York' special for MTV. Their David Bowie cover is one of the greats, and a perfect homage to the Starman.

Culture Beat 'Mr Vain'

Calling all fans of vanity! This dance track spent 5 weeks atop the Irish charts in 1993!

The Waterboys-The Glastonbury Song

You can't help but sing along to this classic from The Waterboys!

4 Non Blondes 'What's Up'

AND I SAY.....this track spent 5 weeks at number one back in 1993!

Freddie Mercury 'Living On My Own'

Two years after the passing of the legendary Freddie Mercury, this shot to number 1 in August 1993.

M People 'Moving On Up'

We can only dream of singing like the wonderful Heather Smalls and this track blasted M People onto the global stage!

Sting 'Fields of Gold'

In a bumper year for the former Police singer, this is one that is still a favourite for X Factor entrants!

Well done to all who correctly guessed the year, Phil will have another year next week!