Have A Happy Saturday With The Happy Pear

David and Stephen Flynn were live in studio this morning

This morning, The Happy Pear twins, aka David and Stephen Flynn, hopped out of the sea and headed straight to Marconi House to chat to Alison.

Best known for their hugely successful books and restaurant in Greystones, the two are constantly on the move and expanding their enterprise.

And armed with lots of healthy goodies, the two spoke to Alison about their 'Happy Heart' courses and what's next for the busiest twins in Ireland!