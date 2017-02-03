on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allLittle Readers Book ClubVHI WMMWin a Birthday

Coming Up On Saturday Breakfast With Alison Curtis

by Today FM  03rd Feb 2017  17:23
Today FM image

THE place to kick off your weekend!

This week, Alison has another jam packed three hours of Saturday morning tunes and chats to get you through the morning!

Are you worried about the impact your child’s friend has on their behaviour? Or maybe you’re concerned about your little one and bullying? Dr Mary O’Kane will be live in studio to answer questions on all things childhood friendships.

Michael Kelly will be chatting to Alison about an exciting initiative to encourage schoolchildren to grow their own veg, and if you weren’t hungry enough, you’ll be packing up the car after hearing about the Cork Burger Festival!

Plus prizes to be won from Mothercare and Radisson Blu in Galway and a chance to win the first few exclusive Today FM branded tote bags!

Saturday Breakfast? It’s as important as the eggs!

  • Today FM image

    Emergency Barring Orders to be introduced

    Today FM image

    Double Dose of Premier League Live on Today FM

    Today FM image

    Scotland v Ireland preview

    Today FM image

    Tiger withdraws in Dubai after yet more back problems

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos