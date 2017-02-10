Coming Up On Weekend Breakfast With Alison Curtis

Some of Jacqueline's most famous characters

A beloved children's author...and so much more!

We're very excited as we prepare to welcome author Jacqueline Wilson to Weekend Breakfast.

The prolific children's author has over 100 titles to her name and is in Dublin for the Audi Dublin International Film Festival, she'll be chatting to Alison on Saturday about 'Fantastic Flix' and her incredible career.

Conor Pope will have some top tips to ensure you get your loved one the best gift this Valentine's Day.

Plus, great music and lots of prizes up for grabs!

