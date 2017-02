Children's Author Jacqueline Wilson

Jacqueline Wilson was live in studio this week

She joined Alison this morning to chat about her incredible career

She's written over 100 books and been the voice of a generation through her incredible career, and this weekend, Jacqueline Wilson joined Alison Curtis on Saturday Breakfast.

In Dublin as part of the Audi Dublin International Film Festival's 'Fantastic Flix' , Jacqueline spoke to Alison about her love of Ireland, how she creates so many different characters and she answered lots of questions from her legions of fans!

