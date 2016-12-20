Best Children's book for Christmas

Anna Carey and David O'Callaghan recommend the best kids book for Christmas

Looking for some last-minute stocking fillers for little ones? Let author Anna Carey and David O'Callaghan from Easons give you some of their recommendations

DAVID’S PICKS

A CHILD OF BOOKS (Oliver Jeffers & Sam Winston)

New York Times best-selling author-illustrator Oliver Jeffers and fine artist Sam Winston deliver a lyrical picture book inspiring readers of all ages to create, to question, to explore, and to imagine.

A little girl sails her raft across a sea of words, arriving at the house of a small boy and calling him away on an adventure. Through forests of fairy tales and across mountains of make-believe, the two travel together on a fantastical journey that unlocks the boy’s imagination. Now a lifetime of magic and adventure lies ahead of him . .

HISTOROPEDIA by John & Fatti Burke

Buckle up and get ready to travel back in time with John and Fatti Burke s new adventure through Ireland s history. This breathtakingly exciting book discovers Ireland, era by era, as you ve never seen it before.

Time travellers of any age will be totally absorbed by Fatti Burke s detailed illustrations and her father John s fabulous facts to be discovered on every page.

Timmy Failure Series (Boxset & new book “The Book You’re Not Supposed To Have”

The Midnight Gang by David Walliams

Welcome to the Midnight Gang! Midnight is the time when all children are fast asleep, except of course for… the Midnight Gang. That is when their adventures are just beginning…

The Midnight Gang tells an extraordinarily heartwarming and, of course, funny story of five children on a hospital ward – and on a quest for adventure! It is a story of friendship and magic – and of making dreams come true. Readers are set to be utterly spellbound by this heartfelt story that will bring magic to everyone’s Christmas

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Double Down by Jeff Kinney

The pressure's really piling up on Greg Heffley. His mom thinks video games are turning his brain to mush, so she wants her son to put down the controller and explore his 'creative side'.

As if that's not scary enough, Halloween's just around the corner and the frights are coming at Greg from every angle.

When Greg discovers a bag of gummy worms, it sparks an idea. Can he get his mom off his back by making a movie . . . and will he become rich and famous in the process? Or will doubling down on this plan just double Greg's troubles?

ANNA’S PICKS

King Baby by Kate Beaton

The second hilarious title from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hark! A Vagrant and The Princess and the Pony. The perfect gift for any family expecting a new baby, this is a laugh-out-loud take on the joy (and exhaustion!) of having a new lovable little tyrant. All hail King Baby! King Baby is gracious - bestowing smiles on his public, allowing tickles and hugs, and posing for photo after adorable photo. But this teeny tiny royal ruler also has many demands, and when his faithful subjects can't quite keep up, King Baby must take matters into his own hands.

Nothing Tastes as Good by Claire Hennessy

What happens when you give in to the voices in your head?

Annabel is dead. And she's not happy about it. Despite having strived to be 'lighter than air' back when she was alive, the consequences of that yearning haven't quite sunk in yet.

Julia Jacobs is fat. Which Annabel immediately notices when she's assigned as Julia's ghostly helper (don't even think about calling her a guardian angel). And as her helper, Julia's problem seems pretty obvious to Annabel. Fat = problem = unhappy. Sorted.

The only trouble is that whatever is causing Julia to overeat is hidden deep within her. Annabel will have to get to know Julia to uncover this secret and 'fix' her. Annabel can become the voice of reason, Julia's source of strength.

Except. . . all this time spent in someone's head has got Annabel thinking. Not just about food, but about her family too. And that maybe happiness can mean more than eradicating all the flesh from your bones.

Knights of the Borrowed Dark by Dave Rudden

The first book in a new series about an orphan boy who discovers he is part of a secret army that protects the world from a race of shadowy monsters.

Danger Really Is Everywhere: School of Danger by David O'Doherty and Chris Judge

Following a mishap involving his DANGER MOBILE (shopping trolley) and the local school dinner lady, Docter Noel Zone joins the teaching staff to help out.

WARNING! BEWARE! CAUTION!

But any POD (Pupil of Dangerology) knows that schools are full of DANGER - from VAMPIRE teachers to HAUNTED BOOKS! And when bikes start to go missing from around school, to Docter Noel, it's never been clearer that DANGER REALLY IS EVERYWHERE

