Occupy Apollo continues - Celebrities speak out

Liam O'Maonlai and Matty Devereux join Matt to discuss the ongoing occupation

Matt was joined by Liam O'Maonlai lead singer of the Hothouse Flowers, Matty Devereux from The Pale, Rosi Leonard from the Irish Housing Network and Alice Leahy founder of The Alice Leahy Trust to discuss the ongoing occupation of Apollo House and the homelessness crisis in Ireland.

Listen back here;