The Best of 2016 - 26th, 27th, 28th December

by Today FM  22nd Dec 2016  13:13
Today FM image

We bring you some of the highlights from 2016

It's that time of year again when we look back at some of the best interviews of 2016. We have interviews from the world of sport, music, arts and entertainment.

Listen back to some of the most entertaining, inspiring and moving interviews of 2016. 

27th, 28th, 29th December 6pm - 8pm.

 

Tuesday 27th December

 

Senator Lynn Ruane

Today FM Image

 

Lynn Ruane talks about how she put a troubled childhood, a teenage pregnancy, and a flirtation with drugs behind her to win a place in the Seanad in this year’s election.

 

Michael Colgan

Today FM Image

A few weeks before he retired as director of the Gate Theatre, Michael Colgan came into studio to look back at some of the remarkable characters he encountered in his 33 years there.

 

Sebastian Barry

Today FM Image

Sebastian Barry who published his latest historical novel Days Without End in November.

 

 

Dr. Eva Orsmond 

Today FM Image

We’ll also hear from Dr Eva Orsmond about the importance of maintaining a healthy weight. 

 

Annie Mac

Today FM Image

We meet BBC DJ Annie Mac who we met when we recorded a show in London a few weeks before the Brexit referendum.

 

Al Porter

Today FM Image

We’ll be hearing from Al Porter, the Tallaght-born comedian who’s had a fantastic year, packing out theatres all over the country.

 

Wednesday 28th December

 

Ann Coulter

Today FM Image

The fiery and outspoken conservative journalist Ann Coulter joined Matt in studio in New York during our special U.S election shows.

 

Rory O'Neill

 Today FM Image

In April Panti Bliss a.k.a Rory O Neil was named by Time magazine as the 29th most influential person in the world, Rory joined Matt in studio to talk about that honour and reflect on Panti's incredible rise to global fame.

 

Clive James

Legendary writer and broadcaster Clive James spoke with Matt back in May on his recent obsession with television boxsets and the trauma of losing his father at a young age. You can watch the interview in full above.

 

Ed Hayes

Today FM Image

Ed Hayes, lawyer, writer and the inspiration for Tom Wolfe’s ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’ discussed his colourful career to date and his cameo appearance in the ‘Goodfellas’ movie.

 

Brian Kennedy

Today FM Image

Singer Brian Kennedy joined Matt in September to talk about his recent diagnosis of cancer.  In the interview Brian discussed his treatment, the mending of fractured relationships within his family and his hopes for the future

 

 

Thurs 29th December

 

Michael Moore

Today FM Image

We’ll hear from Oscar winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore and his thoughts on guns, Donald Trump, Brexit and much more

 

Jim and Peter Sheridan

 Today FM Image

Back in May,we had the pleasure of interviewing Jim and Peter Sheridan in studio. They came in to talk to us about their new play ‘Meet the Quare Fellow’ but, Peter began the interview by telling us about an all important phone call Alex Ferguson made from Jim’s apartment in France, which he knew nothing about until he read it in Ferguson’s biography.

 

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill

Today FM Image

Last June, the Irish International football team departed for the 2016 European Football Championship in France. But before they left, The Last Word was delighted to host a very special event with Irish management duo, Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

 

Michael Sheridan on Road Rage

Today FM Image

We've all probably experienced road rage at one point or another with more and more motorists regularly becoming animated behind the wheel. In fact, it’s believed that Irish drivers experience road rage on a weekly basis. So, we asked Michael Sheridan, our regular petrol head about the behaviour he encounters and why it ultimately leads to frustration.

 

Paul O'Connell

Today FM Image

We’ll be hearing from former Irish rugby captain Paul O’Connell. Paul called in to the studio back in October to talk to us about his newly released autobiography ‘The Battle’.

 

Paul Kimmage

Today FM Image

A collapsed scrum left him paralysed from the neck down but Matt Hampson remains blissfully positive in the face of adversity. Paul Kimmage shares his remarkable story with us

 

Today FM Image

