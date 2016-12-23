on air now Current Show

The Best in Wines this Christmas

by Today FM  23rd Dec 2016  12:14
Today FM image

with Thomas Clancy and Martina Delaney

All the wine recommended on last nights show.

 

White

1. Macon Villages 2014, Joseph Drouhin. Widely available in food & wine stores nationwide. Price: €14.99

2. Rully 2014, Jean Baptiste Ponsot. Available in Jus de Vine Portmarnock, Redmonds of Ranelagh, Donnybrook Fair, 64 Wines & Whelehans Wines. Price: €27.95

3. Le Dauphin d'Olivier, Grand Vin de Grave, Pessac Leognan 2015. Available exclusively in Whelehans Wines, Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown. Price: €29.95


Red

1. Segredos de Sao Miguel, Vinho Rebgional Alentejano. Available in Whelehans Wines & all good Independents. Price: €9.95 - €12.95 . No.1 Top Selling Portuguese Wine.

2. Domaine d'Eole 2014, Coteaux d'Aix en Provence. Exclusive to Whelehans Wines. Price: €17.95

3. Valpolicella Ripassa Zenato. Available in Whelehans Wines and all good Independents.

 

Listen back in full:

 

 

