The Best in Wines this Christmas

with Thomas Clancy and Martina Delaney

All the wine recommended on last nights show.

White



1. Macon Villages 2014, Joseph Drouhin. Widely available in food & wine stores nationwide. Price: €14.99



2. Rully 2014, Jean Baptiste Ponsot. Available in Jus de Vine Portmarnock, Redmonds of Ranelagh, Donnybrook Fair, 64 Wines & Whelehans Wines. Price: €27.95



3. Le Dauphin d'Olivier, Grand Vin de Grave, Pessac Leognan 2015. Available exclusively in Whelehans Wines, Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown. Price: €29.95





Red



1. Segredos de Sao Miguel, Vinho Rebgional Alentejano. Available in Whelehans Wines & all good Independents. Price: €9.95 - €12.95 . No.1 Top Selling Portuguese Wine.



2. Domaine d'Eole 2014, Coteaux d'Aix en Provence. Exclusive to Whelehans Wines. Price: €17.95



3. Valpolicella Ripassa Zenato. Available in Whelehans Wines and all good Independents.

