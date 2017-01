Have you ever hit an animal while driving?

And if so, what are you legally required to do?

According to a survey from AA Ireland, just under 13 per cent of motorists have been involved in at least one collision with an animal or bird since 2011.

Conor Faughnan says motorists should remember that if they come across an animal on the road, their first instinct should be to slow down carefully and avoid any sudden swerves so as not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

