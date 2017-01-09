Has The iPhone Changed Your Life?

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs announced what would become known as the iPhone. It was the latest innovation from Apple, combining the latest phone technology with the music accessing ability of the company's iPod.

It ushered in an era of apps,iPads and social media, made the likes of Spotify possible and changed the lives of many users. Its fans still swear by it, but it has its critics too, who argue that it is one of the great anti-social inventions of all time.

Huge Linehan and Aingeala Flannery debate. You can see Jobs's speech below.