Rock's Hottest Ticket? U2 To Play Croke Park

Thirty years after the release of The Joshua Tree, U2 will play the whole thing live at a concert in Dublin this summer

Thirty years after the release of The Joshua Tree - one of the greatest albums of all time, according to various polls - U2 will perform the whole thing at a concert in Dublin this summer.

Does this mean they have joined the list of legacy bands, flogging a dead horse around the stadiums of the world? Or could the band a way to imject new magic into their masterpiece.

John Caddell, formerly of TXFM, and Dave Hanratty, presenter of the No Encore podcast, debate.