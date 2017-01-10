on air now Current Show

How will a 48-team World Cup work?

by Juleigh Ni Ghaibhain   10th Jan 2017  18:47
Today FM image

This story, plus more from The Last Word today

The World Cup will be expanded to host 48 teams, up from 32, Fifa has decided.

Keir Radnedge of World Soccer Magazine says that if it gives more countries the opportunity of experiencing the World Cup then it can only be a good thing.

Do you agree?

 

 

James McCarthy CEO of Nissan Ireland joins Matt to dispel common myths about electric cars.

Listen back here: 

 

 

And we meet sports psychologist and performance coach Enda McNulty.

Enda has worked with international high achievers such as rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll, the Leinster and Irish rugby teams, Olympians David Gillick and Annalise Murphy, Riverdance principal dancer, Padraic Moyles, and top management teams in companies like Digicel, Diageo, Intel, Microsoft and Facebook. 

Listen back here: 

