The Last Bite: I'm a Germophobe! - Trump responds to "those" claims

by Today FM  11th Jan 2017  18:45
Today FM image

Some of the best bits from today's show

 

With bizarre new allegations emerging about Donald Trump's 2013 Russia visit and his press conference today there was plenty to talk about with Cal and Marian today

Listen here: 

 

The spiraling cost of car insurance is a topic that affects everybody. Since 2011 motorists have seen a 50% increase in insurance premiums. Yesterday the Cost of Insurance Working Group  published its report. 

Junior Minister for Finance Eoghan Murphy talk to Matt about some of the recommendations in it.

Listen here:

 

The future is here, virtual reality, robots and other technology that Richard Corbridge is introducing to the HSE.

 Listen here:

Don't forget to check out the podcast page for a full list of highlights from the show.

Check back tomorrow for another bite of The Last Word.

