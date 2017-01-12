on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allPodcasts

Dennis Lehane in Conversation

by Today FM  12th Jan 2017  16:33
Today FM image

The man behind Live By Night, Mystic River, Shutter Island & more

"Live By Night" hits cinema screens from tomorrow. The movie which stars include Brendan Gleeson and Ben Affleck was based on a book by the author Dennis Lehane.

This is not the first book of Lehane's to be adapted for the big screen. Other adaptations include; "Mystic River", "Shutter Island", and "Gone Baby Gone". Dennis Lehane has also wrote for the hugely popular TV series "The Wire".

Today FM ImageToday FM ImageToday FM ImageToday FM Image

Back in 2011 Dennis sat down with Matt to talk about his life, his writing and his move to the big screen.

Listen back

 

  • Today FM image

    1 person remains in Apollo House

    Today FM image

    Female Luas Drivers Wanted

    Today FM image

    Woman released without charge over death of 4 month old baby

    Today FM image

    Parents Of Terminal Babies Seek Life Saving Drug

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos