Dennis Lehane in Conversation

The man behind Live By Night, Mystic River, Shutter Island & more

"Live By Night" hits cinema screens from tomorrow. The movie which stars include Brendan Gleeson and Ben Affleck was based on a book by the author Dennis Lehane.

This is not the first book of Lehane's to be adapted for the big screen. Other adaptations include; "Mystic River", "Shutter Island", and "Gone Baby Gone". Dennis Lehane has also wrote for the hugely popular TV series "The Wire".

Back in 2011 Dennis sat down with Matt to talk about his life, his writing and his move to the big screen.

