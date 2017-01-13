on air now Current Show

The Last Bite: "This is the two slickest snake oil salesmen of all time going at it in public"

by Today FM  13th Jan 2017  10:01
Today FM image

Some of the best bits from today's show

With rumours abound  that Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor we asked Dave Hannigan what he thought about the prospect of MMA VS Boxing.

Listen back:

 

A new survey by CPL Recruitment states that 52% of people think they are in the wrong career. Director of Cpl Recruitment Peter Cosgrove spoke to Matt about the findings.

Listen back:

 

Why are people carriers so ugly? This was the question Matt posed to Michael Sheridan on The Last Word on Wheels.

Listen back:

Don't forget to check out the podcast page for a full list of highlights from the show.

Check back tomorrow for another bite of The Last Word.

