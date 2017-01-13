The Last Bite: "This is the two slickest snake oil salesmen of all time going at it in public"

With rumours abound that Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor we asked Dave Hannigan what he thought about the prospect of MMA VS Boxing.

A new survey by CPL Recruitment states that 52% of people think they are in the wrong career. Director of Cpl Recruitment Peter Cosgrove spoke to Matt about the findings.

Why are people carriers so ugly? This was the question Matt posed to Michael Sheridan on The Last Word on Wheels.

