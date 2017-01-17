The Last Bite: Is It Time To...

At what stage do you stop playing for the love of the game?

How much is enough to be secure?

Yesterday Tony Cascarino joined Paul Kimmage in studio to look back at the weekend’s sport.

The futures of Diego Costa and Dimitri Payet remain the most talked about subjects during this January transfer window, with Chelsea and West Ham both reluctant to sell their players.

It would appear that even the richest of sports stars have become obsessed with money.

We ask how much is enough to be secure? At what stage do you stop playing for the love of the game and start playing for money?

Will Guardiola survive the season at City?

Should Rooney have walked? And are Spurs too far back to catch Chelsea?

We also look back at the weekend’s rugby with Liam Toland and Neil Francis and discuss Paul’s interview with Rory McIlroy.

