Win a trip of a lifetime with Volvo Ireland - The Last Word

by Ros Madigan  17th Jan 2017  16:45
And yes, it includes huskies!

 

Make sure to read our T&C's as T&C's most certainly do apply:

Promotion is open to ROI residents only, aged 25+ excluding employees of Volvo Car Ireland, Volvo dealerships, their families, agents or anyone else connected with this promotion. Competition opens 16.01.17 and closes at 10.59 on 20.01.17. The prize: 1 winner will receive 2 spaces on the Volvo VIP Winter Test Drive. As part of the package the winner will receive (i) 2 x return tickets to Kiruna airport (ii) accommodation in The Ice Hotel, Kiruna (iii) Northern Light viewing experience, dog sledding experience and Ice driving experience in a Volvo (iv) Breakfast, lunch and dinner included

Winner and their nominated guest must be over age of 25 with a full clean driving licence. It’s the winners’ responsibility to ensure they have valid travel insurance. Winners must be available to attend on the 1st to 3rd of March. Depending on flight availability, winners may have to travel the day before the event starts and return the day after the event,  should suitable flights not be available on the 1st and 3rd March. To enter entrants must book a test drive via volvocars.com/ie. No purchase is necessary.  Volvo Ireland will contact the winning entry directly on Friday the 20th January. In the event that the winner cannot be contacted or does no respond within 24 hours to winner notification, Volvo Ireland have the right to choose an alternative winner for the prize. The prize is as stated above, there is no cash alternative or substitute. Terms and conditions apply.

