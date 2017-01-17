The Last Bite: Brendan Ogle sets the record straight

Some of the best bits from today's show

Actor and activist John Connors knows exactly what it's like to be part of a minority community and what it feels like to face discrimination in his own country.

That's why he's fascinated by what has been happening recently in the US between African American communities and the police.

He spoke to Matt earlier, listen back here:

Tech expert Andy O'Donoghue talks about The Internet of Food and some of the gadgets available to grow the perfect garden.

Listen back here:

Earlier Brendan Ogle joined Matt in studio to set the record straight.

He says the Unite trade union did offer its property on Merrion Square for use by homeless charities.

Listen back here: