THE LAST BITE: DIVAS PLAYING TO DESPOTS

by Today FM  19th Jan 2017  18:50
Today FM image

Some of the best bits from today's show

With December being one of the mildest ones on record we ask the question are we sleep walking into a climate change disaster?’ Gavin Harte, Environmental Change Awareness Consultant and Adam Corner, Research Director at Climate Outreach discuss

Listen back

 

There are literally thousands of self-help books out there with many promising to transform your life. Journalist Catherine Conroy wrote an article in the Irish Times about how she found them helpful. She is joined by Psychologist Alison Keating to discuss are these kind of books any good?

Listen back

 

With Trump’s inauguration line-up looking dodgier than a cruise ship cabaret, Journalist Brian Boyd looks back at some other artists who have put any moral dilemmas aside to perform for some of the world’s biggest despots.

Listen back

 

You can check out other highlights from the show on the podcast page.

