Trump will become the 45th President of the United States today

Here's a reminder of some of his craziest moments over the years

Back in 2006 Donald Trump calls Rosie O'Donnell a 'disgusting, slob'.

And here's the US President body-slamming wrestler Vince McMahon back in 2007

And here is Donald Trump motorboating Rudy Giuliani (in drag). Yes you read correctly.

Although The Donald is good at dishing it out he's not so good at taking it. Here's President Obama giving Mr Trump a roasting at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011.