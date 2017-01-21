on air now Current Show

THE VERY LAST WORD

by Today FM  21st Jan 2017  08:00
Today FM image

The best of this week's show

Beating the touts, John O’Neil of tickets.ie and Brian Conroy IP Solicitor discuss what can be done to stop tickets appearing on resale websites for inflated prices.

Brendan Ogle responds to the reports claiming that Unite had a building vacant for three years that could have been used to house the homeless.

Andy O’Donoghue talks about the latest advances in food technology

Brian Lloyd looks at the new Kennedy biopic “Jackie” and other movies inspired by the famous family.


Do you know what your child’s texts mean? We discuss the secret world of sexting.

