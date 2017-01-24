on air now Current Show

The Last Bite: Andy O'Donoghue answers your WiFi woes

by Juleigh Ni Ghaibhain   24th Jan 2017  18:00
Today FM image

Some of the best bits from today's show

Is your wifi driving you mad? What are your options?

Our tech expert Andy O'Donoghue answers your questions.

Listen back here:

 

Does the EU care more about habitats than humans?

Eamon O'Cuiv and John Gibbons debate the issue.

Listen back here:

 

 

Should we play the All-Ireland finals in August?

GAA Director General Páraic Duffy joined Matt in studio to talk about restructuring the championship, the use of the black card and the reaction of the Club Players Association to the proposals.

Listen back here:

