How do you spot fake news?

by Today FM  26th Jan 2017  12:16
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Daniel Levitin the renowned Nueroscientist and Author dropped in to talk about his new book about how to spot fake news. His book 'The Field Guide to Lies' is out now. 

Listen back to the interview here;

 

 

Hazel O'Connor made her big break in the movie 'Breaking Glass', then came hits like 'Will You' and 'Eight Day'

Here she talks to Matt about her varied musical tastes including harp based trad music! Always entertaining the wonderful Hazel O'Connor.

 

 

 

With news that the €88 million Euromillions jackpot was won here in Ireland Charlie Weston joined Matt to discuss the options for spending your newly aquired millions.

 

 

