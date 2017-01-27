Do You Know How Safe Your Data Is?

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

Adult TV channel Babestation has agreed to change its phone number after Mayo residents complained about receiving calls that were intended for it. Matt was joined by Brendan Mulroy, Fianna Fail Councillor for Mayo, and Mo, General Manager of Babestation, to discuss the issue.

Today is Data Protection Day, but do you know how safe your data is? Barrister Ronan Lupton and Adrian Weckler, Digital Editor at Independent News and Media, gave their advice on how we can best protect our information online.

Brian Lloyd joined Matt in studio for The Last Word on Movies to review the new T2: Trainspotting and give his picks for Danny Boyle's five best movies.