Theresa May Meets Donald Trump

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

This week on The Friday Panel, Kate Brennan Harding and Eoghan McDermott joined Matt to talk about all the latest stories, including the issue of paid paternity leave and how to deal with online trolls. We also heard from a Bus Eireann driver about the problems he has experienced during his working day.

On the day of British Prime Minister Theresa May's meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, LBC presenter Nick Ferrari told Matt what issues the two leaders were expected to discuss.

Broadcaster and former government minister Ivan Yates was Matt's guest for The Friday Interview. He spoke about his recent sabbatical, during which he travelled around the United States, as well as his business interests and his views on the current political situation in Ireland.