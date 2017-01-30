It's Cooper On Campus At UCC

We would love you to join us as part of our audience on Thursday February 9th for this very special live broadcast of the Last Word on Today FM.
Do you have any comments, questions or topics you would like to see raised? Great! Please get in touch with Mary: Email [email protected]
Here's the all the info:
Register for tickets here, they are free but you will need a ticket
We have divided ticket allocation between students and staff to make cheering even for Third Degree Quiz
Maximum 2 tickets per registration
Doors: 4pm sharp. Bit of dash as we need everyone in and seated for 4.30pm sharp when we are live on air!
The Creative Zone is located in the Boole Library on UCC campus.
Show finishes at 7pm
Click here for tickets for UCC Staff & Lecturers
Click here for tickets for UCC Students