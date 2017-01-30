It's Cooper On Campus At UCC

The Last Word is off to Cork - and we'd like to see you there.

We are sending Last Word presenter Matt Cooper back to college, UCC to be specific!

A few (ahem) years after he graduated from UCC, Matt Cooper and The Last Word team will be back on campus to broadcast a very special live show in the Boole Library’s Creative Zone.

Popular drugs, sexual consent and graduate job prospects are among the issues Matt will be discussing. There’ll also be live music from Mick Flannery, and our THIRD DEGREE quiz - UCC STUDENTS v UCC LECTURERS - Don't miss it!

We would love you to join us as part of our audience on Thursday February 9th for this very special live broadcast of the Last Word on Today FM.

Do you have any comments, questions or topics you would like to see raised? Great! Please get in touch with Mary: Email [email protected]

Here's the all the info:

Register for tickets here, they are free but you will need a ticket

We have divided ticket allocation between students and staff to make cheering even for Third Degree Quiz

Maximum 2 tickets per registration

Doors: 4pm sharp. Bit of dash as we need everyone in and seated for 4.30pm sharp when we are live on air!

The Creative Zone is located in the Boole Library on UCC campus.

Show finishes at 7pm

Click here for tickets for UCC Staff & Lecturers

Click here for tickets for UCC Students