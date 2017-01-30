on air now Current Show

Is Fake News Affecting Vaccination Rates?

by Today FM  30th Jan 2017  19:22
Today FM image

The Last Bite: Some of the best bits from today's show

In the wake of Donald Trump's executive orders, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Muslim activist Abdul Haseeb joined Matt to discuss whether or not Enda Kenny should meet Trump in Washington on St. Patrick's Day.

 

 Could fake news be affecting vaccination rates? Hugh Linehan and Aingeala Flannery talked about the impact of reports which suggest that children are becoming sick after receiving vaccinations.

 

 Are we becoming a nation of pill-popping addicts? Ahead of the new RTE documentary 'Medication Nation', Dr. Eva Orsmond spoke to Matt about our unhealthy relationship with prescription medications.

 

